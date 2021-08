Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials are searching for a suspect who shot a deputy in the Lynwood area Monday night.

The shooting happened near Lorraine Street and 112th Street in Lynwood.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition.

No description of the suspect(s) were immediately released.

Please check back for updates as it's a developing story.