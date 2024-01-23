Officials call for action against ongoing copper thefts in LA

Los Angeles officials are sounding the alarm after countless copper thefts have left parts of the city in the dark.

Thieves stole more than seven miles of copper from The Sixth Street Bridge in Boyle Heights from its light fixtures, only the latest in a string of copper thefts.

According to officials, copper thefts are costing the city millions of dollars and causing safety concerns among residents.

“We have good actors, and we have bad actors of the recycling centers and right now it’s about $3.80 a pound for copper wire,” LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon said. “But that $3.80 a pound is costing the city of LA and taxpayers millions of dollars in repairs.”

LA officials are calling on the city council to create a copper wire theft task force and put $400,000 toward cutting back on this type of crime.

“The primary goal of this task force will be to identify and apprehend individuals who are involved in copper thefts, as well as dismantling the networks that enable this criminal activity to thrive,” LAPD Deputy Chief Michael Oreb said.

In the last three months, Pasadena police say there have been more than 30 copper thefts reported, damaging 280 city lights.

Similarly, cemeteries in Carson and Compton are being targeted for their bronze and copper fixtures.

“To any of the recycling companies that receive this. Do not take it. If you can get those people’s information, turn that into the local law enforcement so we can apprehend and prosecute these people, and hopefully end this reign of terror,” said Compton City Councilmember Jonathan Bowers.

A motion to create a copper wire theft task force was presented to the LA City Council on Tuesday and is expected to move forward as early as next week.