Officials identify man found dead inside Lancaster trash bin

Los Angeles County officials identified a man after his body with bullet wounds was found in a large trash bin of a truck in Lancaster.

After investigators initially got a call about a missing person at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Beech Avenue near Sierra Highway, they came across a large truck leaving the area.

When deputies began looking into the car, they found the body of the missing person in an open trash bin in the back.

The LA County Coroner's Office identified the man as William Alridge of Lancaster.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Steve Dejong of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.



An online fundraiser page said Alridge was a loving husband, father and son.

"This pain is unbearable," said Danielle Alridge in the online post, adding her husband had left home for the day and never came home. "William was tragically murdered, a nightmare we are still trying to wake up from."

Several individuals were detained in connection with the case, but authorities did not specify how many people were being questioned or whether any arrests had been made.

Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.