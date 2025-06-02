Officials identify pursuit driver who died after Aston Martin crash in Boyle Heights

Authorities have identified the driver who died after leading a high-speed pursuit in Boyle Heights on Friday.

The driver was in a rented silver Aston Martin sports car when he crashed into a light pole at around 3 a.m. As authorities took him into custody, he lost consciousness and died.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Martin Soria.

After the pursuit ended in a crash, Soria tried to run off but was quickly caught by officers. As he was being taken into custody, he lost consciousness, according to the CHP.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The owner of the Aston Martin said Soria rented from him through a luxury rental car service.

“Seemed super chill. I was talking to him throughout the whole rental period. He was messaging me, washing the vehicle, saying he was gonna take good care of it,” Juan Orozco, the owner of the sports car, said.

Orozco said that Soria kept extending the trip day by day and was able to book it for an extra eight days, but he wanted it for a month.

According to CHP, Soria suffered a "medical emergency" as he apparently went into cardiac arrest.

"There was a small amount of force that was used in the form of a tackle to take the driver into custody," CHP Sgt. Dan Keene said. "When the fire department arrived on scene, the driver started to show signs of distress and started to vomit. It is unknown if he ingested anything or if impairment is a factor."

Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene. The driver’s official cause of death is under investigation.