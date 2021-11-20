Oil Sheen Spotted Off Huntington Beach Coast, Near Damaged Pipeline

A new oil sheen has been reported off the coast of Huntington Beach, in the same area as the early October oil spill that closed beaches, killed wildlife and led to a renewed push to stop offshore drilling.

The oil sheen, estimated to be 30 feet by 70 feet, was spotted by a dive team around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Coast Guard announced the finding on Twitter at 1:30 p.m.

#Update Oil sheen approximately 30x70’ in size has been reported in vicinity of damaged pipeline. Unified Command has dispatched pollution responders, aircraft and boats to investigate reported sheen. More information will be distributed as available #OCoilspill — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) November 20, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Braun said in a statement around 1:45 p.m. that they do not believe it is an oil spill, though it is not yet known for certain.

The team that spotted the slick was diving in the vicinity of the damaged pipeline believed to have caused the oil spill at the start of last month.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter to investigate the sheen, Braun said, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife sent a boat to the area.

The Huntington Beach Police Department stated on Twitter that it is in communication with the Coast Guard about the sheen, adding that "as a proactive measure, we have deployed HB1 & the Marine Safety boat to evaluate the surrounding area."

We have been made aware of a potential oil sheen measuring 30’ x 70’ off our coast. We have been in communication with US Coast Guard who is handling the situation.



As a proactive measure, we have deployed HB1 & the Marine Safety boat to evaluate the surrounding area. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZMPK9APWrJ — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) November 20, 2021

The Huntington Beach Fire Department is also on standby, "ready to deploy preventative equipment as necessary."

