Oil Slick Reported Off Coast Near Newport Beach

The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of an oil slick spotted three miles off the coast of Newport Beach.

The slick is approximately 13 miles in diameter, the USCG said in an announcement on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was also monitoring the situation. Their Office of Spill Prevention and Response received reports of "oil in federal waters several miles offshore of Huntington Beach," and was investigating the "source, volume & oil type," according to another Twitter statement.

OSPR responding to reports of oil in federal waters several miles offshore of Huntington Beach. Multiple reports of sheen were made to Cal OES. OSPR crew on water surveilling area. Source, volume & oil type under investigation. Cleanup contractors being mobilized. More to come. — CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) October 2, 2021

The department was beginning cleanup efforts Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.