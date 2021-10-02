Newport Beach

Oil Slick Reported Off Coast Near Newport Beach

An oil slick was spotted three miles off the coast of Newport Beach and is reportedly 13 miles in diameter, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

By Maggie More

People visit the beach Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus pandemic.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of an oil slick spotted three miles off the coast of Newport Beach.

The slick is approximately 13 miles in diameter, the USCG said in an announcement on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was also monitoring the situation. Their Office of Spill Prevention and Response received reports of "oil in federal waters several miles offshore of Huntington Beach," and was investigating the "source, volume & oil type," according to another Twitter statement.

The department was beginning cleanup efforts Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

