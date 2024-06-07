FBI releases 475 pages of documents on OJ Simpson

Nearly 500 pages of file materials related to O.J. Simpson, mostly items related to the investigation into the killings of wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, have been released by the FBI.

The 475 pages posted by the agency to The Vault section of its web site include photos and documents that were part of the investigation into the June 1994 murders that led to the so-called Trial of the Century, which ended in Simpson's acquittal.

Simpson died April 10 in Las Vegas from prostate cancer at age 76.

The documents, some of which contain redacted information, include several pages with information about and pictures of Bruno Magli shoes. The rare Lorenzo and Lyon styles are noted several times in the FBI documents. A shoeprint of a Bruno Magli shoe was found at the murder scene in a Brentwood neighborhood.

Other documents include information about the collection and testing of evidence, like clothing swatches and fibers collected from the white Ford Bronco that Simpson and friend Al Cowlings were in during the infamous June 17, 1994 police pursuit that ended in Simpson's arrest.

The documents posted Friday were named "Part 01." It was not immediately clear whether more will be released.

The FBI Vault includes agency documents about several high-profile figures, including boxer Muhammad Ali and other sports figures, Charlie Chaplin and others in the entertainment industry, political figures, criminal gangs and extremist groups, fugitives and more.

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death on June 12, 1994, outside her home. Simpson was identified by police as a suspect in the killings and a fugitive from justice.

Simpson was acquitted in the criminal trial. He was found liable for the deaths in a civil trial in Santa Monica in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million. Much of that judgment is believed to have never been paid.

With accruing interest, the outstanding amount has likely grown to roughly $100 million.