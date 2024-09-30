‘Old Glory' oak tree in Stevenson Ranch named historic landmark

An old oak tree rooted in controversy was assigned a historical landmark on Tuesday following a unanimous vote from the LA County Board of Supervisors.

Developers in 2002 were poised to knock down the oak tree “Old Glory” to make way for a subdivision in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The tree was eventually saved with the help of efforts from one man.

Environmental activist John Quigley spent 71 days on a wooden platform in the tree in protest of the city’s removal plan. Quigley would soon learn not everyone agreed with him.

“The windstorms, all the threats, the gunshots, the exploding mailboxes,” said Quigley.

When asked if it was worth it, Quigley’s response was “absolutely.”

A compromise was met and the tree was carefully removed from its original location and then replanted at its current home at Pico Canyon Park.

After 22 years since Quigley climbed the tree, Old Glory has become an LA County Historic Landmark, giving it protection from ever being targeted again.

“That tree is an incredible teacher, and I think will continue to teach now, with this landmark status,” said Quigley. “Never underestimate the power of one person to create a sea of change in society.”

Arborists believe the tree’s life dates back to the 1600s.