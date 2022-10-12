El Sereno

One Arrested in Kidnapping, Assault of Teen in El Sereno Park

Police said the teen is back home with family as of Wednesday morning.

By Staff Reports

A suspect has been arrested in the Tuesday kidnapping and sexual assault case of a 14 year old in an El Sereno park, police said Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department made the arrest hours after asking for the public's help in locating the man responsible for the attack on the teenager.

The man allegedly threatened the teen with a weapon, then forced them into a bathroom in a park in the 4700 block of Klamath Street.

That bathroom is where the assault took place, the LAPD said. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was caught on CCTV apparantly threatening the teen, then walking them with the weapon to another location.

As of 7 a.m., the suspect had not yet been booked, so no details about that individual or how the man was arrested were available. More details are expected Wednesday afternoon.

No further information about the teenager has been shared, but police said the teen is back home with family.

