One Arrested in Kidnapping, Assault of Teen in El Sereno Park

A suspect has been arrested in the Tuesday kidnapping and sexual assault case of a 14 year old in an El Sereno park, police said Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department made the arrest hours after asking for the public's help in locating the man responsible for the attack on the teenager.

The individual accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor at a park is still at large as police continue to look for them. Anoushah Rasta reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 11, 2022.

The man allegedly threatened the teen with a weapon, then forced them into a bathroom in a park in the 4700 block of Klamath Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That bathroom is where the assault took place, the LAPD said. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was caught on CCTV apparantly threatening the teen, then walking them with the weapon to another location.

As of 7 a.m., the suspect had not yet been booked, so no details about that individual or how the man was arrested were available. More details are expected Wednesday afternoon.

No further information about the teenager has been shared, but police said the teen is back home with family.