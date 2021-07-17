One Arrested in Suspected Arson Fire at Redondo Beach Residence

One person was arrested in connection with a suspected arson fire Saturday at a residence in Redondo Beach, where authorities called in a sheriff's Bomb Squad Unit.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:35 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Torrance Boulevard regarding an arson investigation, and safely evacuated the occupants from inside the location, said Sgt. Mark Valdivia of the Redondo Beach Police Department.

The Redondo Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and knocked down a fire there, Valdivia said.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the ignition source, the Redondo Beach Police Department requested the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad Unit,” he said.

Several streets were cordoned off and an active search was conducted with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, “to ensure that there is no further danger to the public.”

One person was arrested in connection with the fire and authorities believe that there are no other outstanding suspects involved in the incident, Valdivia said.

Redondo Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 310-379-2477 or Crime Stoppers at www.lacrimestoppers.org.