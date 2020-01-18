One Dead After Car Slams Into Three Parked Cars in Granada Hills

A man was killed and a female passenger in his car suffered severe injuries after the driver allegedly hit three parked cars Saturday morning in Granada Hills, police said.

The crash occurred at 12:40 a.m. in the area of Woodley Avenue and Chatsworth Street, according to a watch commander at the LAPD's Valley Traffic Division.

A Nissan Sentra was speeding when it crashed into several parked vehicles and flipped over, he said. z

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital with severe injuries.