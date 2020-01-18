Granada Hills

One Dead After Car Slams Into Three Parked Cars in Granada Hills

The Nissan Sentra slammed into three parked cars then flipped over, according to police.

By City News Service and Staff

A man was killed and a female passenger in his car suffered severe injuries after the driver allegedly hit three parked cars Saturday morning in Granada Hills, police said.

The crash occurred at 12:40 a.m. in the area of Woodley Avenue and Chatsworth Street, according to a watch commander at the LAPD's Valley Traffic Division.

A Nissan Sentra was speeding when it crashed into several parked vehicles and flipped over, he said. z

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital with severe injuries.

