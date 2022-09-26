Fontana

One Dead After Shooting in Fontana

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

By Staff Reports

A woman is dead after a shooting in Fontana early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place just after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive, near an elementary school. According to officers from the Fontana Police Department, the shooting had nothing to do with the school.

At least two people were shot at, but only one person was struck by gunfire, police said. That person, a woman whose age and identity are not yet known, died.

According to police, the shooting was a domestic violence incident. There is no information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

