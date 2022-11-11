One Dead After Shooting in Harvard Park

Gunshots rang out in a residential neighborhood in South LA, with bullets striking and killing a driver.

Police were investigating the incident early Friday morning, to figure out who killed the man and why.

The shooting took place around 1:15 a.m., near the corner of Western and 69th Street, along the 1600 block of 69th street.

The 77th division of the LAPD had only limited information to share, but they received reports of the shooting in that area shortly after it took place.

Officers arrived and spotted a man in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. That man, who has not yet been identified, died of his injuries at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is still not known, and no description of the gunman has been made available.

Police did share that the gunman was last seen in a white U-Haul, possibly a pickup or box truck.

Investigators were searching for witnesses and surveillance footage, hoping to track down the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD.