One Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on 210 Freeway in Monrovia

A woman driving the wrong way was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia that left the other motorist with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the eastbound freeway, east of Huntington Drive, occurred a little before 4:40 a.m., the CHP reported.

The woman was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Foothill (210) Freeway when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 19-year-old man, according to a CHP statement.

That car then crashed, head on with another car at 4:43 a.m., with one of the vehicles flipping over.

The woman, the lone occupant inside her car, was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the Hemet resident, the lone occupant inside the pickup truck, to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena with major injuries.

It is still unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash,

the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:05 a.m. closing the carpool, one, two and three lanes -- as well as the Huntington Drive onramp. The SigAlert was cancelled at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.