One Dead and One Injured After Truck Crashes Into a Tree

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant in Long Beach, authorities said.

Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.

The driver, a Long Beach resident, was speeding southbound on Atlantic in a 1995 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle and allowed it to strike the curb, a fire hydrant and three trees, fire officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the man to a trauma center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

"The truck had two large containers of used cooking oil that spilled onto the street as a result of the collision that prompted a city of Long Beach Environmental Unit response to coordinate the clean-up," authorities said.

Collision investigation detectives with the Long Beach Police Department urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.