One Dead, Child Injured in Palmdale Crash

People were trapped inside a vehicle and a child was not breathing when firefighters and paramedics arrived.

By City News Service

A person died Sunday night in a crash at a Palmdale intersection.

The crash was reported at 9:14 p.m. at 240th Street East and East Avenue P, according to the California Highway Patrol, which also reported the fatality.

People were trapped inside a vehicle and a child was not breathing when firefighters and paramedics arrived, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

The child was airlifted to a trauma center. Two adults were also involved, but were able to walk on their own power, Pittman said. The relationship between the adults and the child was not immediately disclosed.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

