One Dead, Five Hospitalized After Hollywood Shooting

The victims were all adults, but he did not know their genders.

By City News Service

NBCLA

One person died and five were hospitalized after a shooting in Hollywood Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at 10:16 p.m. at the 6000 block of W. Afton Place, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three were in critical condition with gunshot wounds, he said.

One patient "in undetermined condition has an unspecified non-life-threatening injury," Humphrey said. Another patient was in undetermined condition with an unspecified medical complaint.

