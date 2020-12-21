One Dead Following a House Fire in Palos Verdes Estates

One person was killed when a fire broke out at a home in Palos Verdes Estates, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Via Del Monte, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride.

The first arriving firefighters reported the two-story home was "fully charged with smoke," McBride said.

Firefighters put out the flames at 11:25 p.m., she said. The body of one person was found inside.

No further information was available.