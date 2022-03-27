Palmdale

One Dead, Four Injured in Two-Vehicle, Head-On Crash in Palmdale

The crash at 50th Street East, just north of Avenue N, occurred at about 11:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

By City News Service

One person was killed and four others were injured when two vehicles crashed head-on in Palmdale on Sunday.

The crash at 50th Street East, just north of Avenue N, occurred at about 11:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported, adding that the fatally injured person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 11:23 a.m. rushed four people to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Their conditions were not immediately known.

At least two people were trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately released.

