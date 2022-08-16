One Dead in Mid City Hit and Run Crash

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that took place in Mid City on Monday night, and the Los Angeles Police Department is now searching for the driver who fatally struck the man and then fled the scene.

Around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, a "dark colored sports utility vehicle" travelling eastbound on Venice Boulevard crashed into the man, who had crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk travelling north.

The driver of the vehicle continued travelling east without stopping to render aid to the man, who was lying in the road, and they did not identify themselves before leaving the scene.

According to police, a second dark colored sports utility vehicle may have been involved in the incident, and also continued travelling east on Venice Blvd. without stopping after the collision, though they have not confirmed this.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man, who authorities believe was around 35 years old, was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

The man has not been identified.

There is not yet a description of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD West Traffic Division at 213-473-0234.