Pico Rivera

One Dead in Pico Rivera Shooting

The unidentified man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Pico Rivera.

Deputies were called at 12:44 a.m. to the 9500 block of Telegraph Road, where they found the victim lying in front of a business at a strip mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The unidentified man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

South LA Jan 1

Shooting at South LA Supermarket Wounds 6, Suspects Flee

LAPD Jan 2

Shooting Near Downtown LA Metro Station Affecting Service

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pico RiveraFatal Shooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us