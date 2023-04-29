One Dead, Nine Injured in Santa Monica Crash

Two vehicles collided on Saturday on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica killing one person and injuring nine.

The crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of PCH, near the California Incline, Santa Monica police Lt. Erika Aklufi told City News Service.

A Kia with six adults and two small children was northbound on PCH and attempting to turn left into Beach Lot Four North when it was T-boned by a southbound Toyota Camry with two adults, Aklufi said. The impact was on the Kia's passenger-side rear door.

All 10 occupants of both vehicles were taken by paramedics to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, she said. One passenger in the back of the Kia had suffered a major leg injury and died at the hospital, she said. The rest of the injuries were ``mostly minor.''

There was no description of the victim who died.

Santa Monica police shut down northbound lanes of PCH between the 900 and 1000 blocks and the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 4:50 p.m., shutting down the westbound 10 Freeway at Fourth Street.