Officer stabbed, suspected attacker dead outside police station in Santa Monica

A man was shot and killed after stabbing an officer Saturday outside the doors of a police station in Santa Monica.

At around 5:21 p.m., an officer in front of a police station was confronted by a man in his 30s who pulled out a knife on him and began attacking him unprovoked, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The knife-wielding man slashed, stabbed the officer and continued to follow him as the officer attempted to retreat around the corner of the building.

The officer drew his weapon and opened fire. Santa Monica officers gave the suspect medical aid until the fire department arrived but succumbed to his injuries.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital with serious stab wounds but is expected to survive, police said.

More information on the attacker was not immediately available.