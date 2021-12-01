One Dead, One Injured After Tesla Crashes Into Light Pole in Redondo Beach

A woman is dead and another was injured after a single vehicle collision between a Tesla and a light pole in Redondo Beach.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Palos Verdes Boulevard and South Catalina Avenue, around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

There were two women inside the Tesla, a driver and a passenger.

"The vehicle collided with a light/signal pole, and the vehicle caught fire after colliding with the light/signal pole," police said in a statement. Fire officials responded to the fire and put out the flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

The identity of the driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. The collision and its cause are under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have witnessed the collision should contact Investigator Scot Martin at (310) 379-2477 ext 2721 or via email at scot.martin@Redondo.org.