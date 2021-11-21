Orange County

One Dead, One Injured in Garden Grove House Fire

One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a Garden Grove house fire.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in a two-story house in the 13000 block of Jefferson Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. 

Arriving firefighters were told as many as three people were trapped on the second floor, fire officials said. 

While some firefighters started putting out the bedroom blaze, others pulled out an adult, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, officials said.

Another person suffered minor injuries while getting out of the house and was taken by paramedics to a hospital.

Smoke alarms were not present and/or not working, fire officials said. 

Up to 12 people were displaced from the home due to the fire, officials said. The cause was under investigation.

