One Dead, Two Injured After Triple Shooting at Bellflower Smoke Shop

A gunman walked into a smoke shop in Bellflower late Tuesday night and opened fire, striking three people and killing one of them.

The shooting occurred inside the Dream Burner Smoke Shop on Bellflower Boulevard, around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The strip mall containing the smoke shop was still blocked off at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, as authorities searched for the shooter.

The business was still open at the time of the shooting, and there were a number of people inside.

When deputies arrived, they found a man estimated to be in his early 30s, killed by a gunshot wound to the upper body. Two women were also shot, each hit in the leg, but they are expected to recover.

"The only information we have at this time is that a male entered the store and started firing," said Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau. "The only description we have on that suspect is going to be a male in a dark-colored hoodie, last seen leaving the area on foot."

Dean also said robbery may have been a motive in the shooting, but he did not say if anything was taken from the smoke shop.

A customer at the 24-hour Winchell's donut shop next door to the smoke shop in the strip mall told NBC4 she heard a commotion, then heard a woman screaming.

The witness then saw a distraught woman in the parking lot on her cell phone. She also saw a man walking away, headed down Bellflower Boulevard.

Detectives were interviewing the large number of witnesses to the incident about what they may have seen or heard. They plan to speak with the surviving victims and review security camera footage.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

The Bellflower shooting came just one day after a shooting in Wilmington struck two children and an adult woman, killing a 12-year-old boy, and came the same day that a boy was fatally shot near a Boyle Heights elementary school.