One Found Dead After Santa Ana Apartment Fire

The early morning fire was knocked down in about five minutes.

By Jonathan Lloyd

OCFA firefighters at the scene of a fire Thursday March 30, 2023 in Santa Ana.
One person was found dead Thursday morning after a fire at a Santa Ana apartment.

Details about the adult victim's identity were not immediately available.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in a two-story apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Borchard Avenue in Santa Ana. A 911 caller reported someone inside the building.

Flames were shooting from windows of a downstairs unit and threatening other residences, but Orange County Fire Authority firefighters knocked down the fire in about five minutes.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

