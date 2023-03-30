One Found Dead After Santa Ana Apartment Fire

One person was found dead Thursday morning after a fire at a Santa Ana apartment.

Details about the adult victim's identity were not immediately available.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in a two-story apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Borchard Avenue in Santa Ana. A 911 caller reported someone inside the building.

Flames were shooting from windows of a downstairs unit and threatening other residences, but Orange County Fire Authority firefighters knocked down the fire in about five minutes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.