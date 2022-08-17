One Hospitalized in Police Shooting After Authorities Called for Man With Machete

A man was shot by police in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning, after officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called for a man riding a bike while carrying a machete.

Police arrived to the 17400 block of Sherman Way in Lake Balboa around 7:30 a.m., after receiving a 911 call about the man with the machete.

The details of what led to the shooting are not yet known. According to the LAPD, shots were fired and an ambulance was requested shortly after.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim, a man estimated by police to be around 20 years old, was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is not yet known.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the shooting is being investigated.