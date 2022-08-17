Lake Balboa

One Hospitalized in Police Shooting After Authorities Called for Man With Machete

No officers were injured during the incident, and the shooting is being investigated.

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

A man was shot by police in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning, after officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called for a man riding a bike while carrying a machete.

Police arrived to the 17400 block of Sherman Way in Lake Balboa around 7:30 a.m., after receiving a 911 call about the man with the machete.

The details of what led to the shooting are not yet known. According to the LAPD, shots were fired and an ambulance was requested shortly after.

VAN NUYS Dec 10, 2021

Lake Balboa Crash Kills Woman, Leaves 2 Hurt

Lake Balboa Nov 1, 2021

Los Angeles Man Charged With Impersonating Attorney, Improperly Charging Clients

Lake Balboa Jan 2, 2021

High-Speed Crash in Lake Balboa Leaves One Man Dead and Two Injured

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim, a man estimated by police to be around 20 years old, was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is not yet known.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the shooting is being investigated.

This article tagged under:

Lake BalboaLAPDPolice shootingOfficer Involved Shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us