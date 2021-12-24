One Hospitalized, One In Custody After Shooting in Reseda

One person has been hospitalized and one is in custody after shots were fired in Reseda on Friday.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call of gunshots heard around 10:29 a.m.
The person was last seen walking toward Sherman Way in Reseda, and police made contact and took them into custody.
An ambulance was requested around 10:41 a.m., and one person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
The LAPD could not immediately confirm if the shooting involved any officers.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.