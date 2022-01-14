Canoga Park

One Injured During Attempted Robbery at Canoga Park Mall

One person was injured during the robbery, though they did not suffer a gunshot wound. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

By City News Service

NBCLA

One person was injured during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store inside a Canoga Park mall Friday.

A group of four to five suspects entered The Ice Brothers store in the Westfield Topanga mall about 5:35 p.m. and attempted to steal items, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The group fled the scene not long after entering the store, though it was not immediately known if they took any items.

Multiple callers in the area reported a shot was fired during the attempted robbery, though investigators were still working to determine the events of the crime, Madison said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAPD 4 hours ago

Two Appear in Federal Court in Fatal Shooting of Off-Duty LAPD Officer

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Here's Why You Should Not Get COVID on Purpose to ‘Get It Over With'

One person was injured during the robbery, though they did not suffer a gunshot wound. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Canoga Park
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us