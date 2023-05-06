One Injured in La Habra Parking Lot Shooting

One person was injured Friday night in a shooting in a La Habra parking lot.

The shooting was reported after 10 p.m. in he 200 block of East La Habra Boulevard, just south of the city's Citrus Fair, the La Habra Police Department reported. The shooting was unrelated to the event, police said.

A driver left the scene in a vehicle that traveled north into the fair area. Descriptions of the vehicle and shooter were not immediately available.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

The La Habra Citrus Fair began Friday and concludes Sunday. The event in its 15th year features a custom car show, rides, food and live music.