One Injured When Metrolink Train and SUV Collide in Covina

At least one person was injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a vehicle in Covina.

The train collided with the SUV at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street. It was not immediately clear whether anyone on the train was injured.

Details about the hospitalized individual's condition were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed the SUV on the tracks with heavy damage to its passenger side.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Refresh this page for updates.