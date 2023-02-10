Covina

One Injured When Metrolink Train and SUV Collide in Covina

By Jonathan Lloyd

At least one person was injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a vehicle in Covina.
The train collided with the SUV at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street. It was not immediately clear whether anyone on the train was injured.

Details about the hospitalized individual's condition were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed the SUV on the tracks with heavy damage to its passenger side.

