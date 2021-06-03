South LA

One Killed, Another Injured at Gas Station Shooting in South LA

By Oscar Flores

Two people were shot at a gas station early Thursday morning in South LA. One of those victims has died, LAPD says.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Gage Avenue and Figueroa Street in the Vermont-Slauson area.

Police say officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim, a man in his 30s, died at the scene and the second victim, a man between 25-30 years old, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to LAPD.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

LAPD says it's believed the gunman left the scene in a black SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

