One Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Santa Ana Cemetery

A person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning at Santa Ana Cemetery.

The shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery at 1919 E. Santa Clara Ave., the Santa Ana Police Department said.

No arrests have been reported.

A large group was at the cemetery to honor a loved one on the anniversary of his death when two unidentified men approached them. Multiple rounds were fired from a handgun, striking two men, police said.

“I was getting ready to start a barbecue, heard some gunshots,” Gari Aldridge, who lives near the cemetery, told reporters. “Some gentlemen here in the cemetery, five or six males. One guy started shooting, ended up shooting one man. (I) saw him going to the ground.”

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and declared him deceased around 6:46 p.m.

The officers located a second man, suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound, attempting to drive away from the cemetery. Paramedics then transported him to a hospital for treatment.

A detailed description of the shooters was not immediately available.

The motive for the attack is unknown, however, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, there is evidence to suggest a gang motivation.