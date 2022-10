One person was killed early Thursday in a Brentwood house fire.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of South Cliffwood Avenue at about 6 a.m. Firefighters found the person dead on the first floor of the two-story building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available.

The fire was extinguished in about a half hour.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.