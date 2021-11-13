Lynwood

One Killed, Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Lynwood

Paramedics rushed five people to area hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the crash site.

By City News Service

A person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles Saturday morning on the eastbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway in Lynwood, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed five people to area hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:40 a.m.

The crash occurred on the eastbound freeway, just east of Long Beach Boulevard and was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:38 a.m., the CHP said.

A Sigalert, issued at 6:10 a.m. closing the carpool and No. 1 lanes of the eastbound freeway at Long Beach Boulevard for approximately two hours, was canceled at about 10:30 a.m., the CHP said.

