Encino

One Killed, Five Injured in Wrong-Way Freeway Crash in Encino

The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. near the San Diego (405) Freeway, after the driver of an SUV crashed head-on into a big rig, according to the CHP.

By City News Service

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

One person was killed and five injured, including four children, in a wrong-way multi-vehicle collision on the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Encino Thursday night.

The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. near the San Diego (405) Freeway, after the driver of an SUV crashed head-on into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department. One adult patient and four children were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody by police, though the reason for the arrest was not immediately released.

All except the first lane of the southbound Ventura Freeway were blocked for an unknown duration as paramedics assessed patients, according to the CHP.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Melrose 3 hours ago

Juvenile Arrested in the Killing of Shoe Store Employee in Melrose Shooting

coronavirus vaccine 4 hours ago

Who Will Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine Booster Shots If the FDA Authorizes?

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Encino101 Freeway405 Freewayfatal crashWrong-way crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us