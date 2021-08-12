One Killed, Five Injured in Wrong-Way Freeway Crash in Encino

One person was killed and five injured, including four children, in a wrong-way multi-vehicle collision on the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Encino Thursday night.

The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. near the San Diego (405) Freeway, after the driver of an SUV crashed head-on into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department. One adult patient and four children were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody by police, though the reason for the arrest was not immediately released.

All except the first lane of the southbound Ventura Freeway were blocked for an unknown duration as paramedics assessed patients, according to the CHP.