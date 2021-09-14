One Killed in Collision in Corona

A person was killed Tuesday in a collision that closed three lanes of the southbound 15 Freeway in Corona, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded at 3:55 a.m. to the freeway at El Cerrito Road, where they found a "small Toyota type" vehicle had been involved in a collision, said a CHP spokeswoman.

The CHP stated that a "semi was on the freeway's right hand shoulder when officers arrived at the scene," but did not confirm reports that the semi was involved in the crash.

According to the CHP, one passenger was taken to Corona Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition. It was not known if the patient was a passenger in the semi or the Toyota.

No further details were immediately available.