One killed in collision with wrong-way driver in Van Nuys

One person was killed late Sunday in a crash with a wrong-way driver in Van Nuys.
The crash was reported at about 11 p.m. at Victory Boulevard and Columbus Avenue. One driver was eastbound on Victory Boulevard when he entered westbound lanes and collided with another driver, who died at the scene, authorities said.
The victim's identity was not immediately available.
Details about why the driver ended up in westbound lanes were not immediately available.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.