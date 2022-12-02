One Killed in Eagle Rock House Fire

A person was killed Friday in a house fire in Eagle Rock.

Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour. The fire was prevented from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three people escaped, but one person was found dead inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

Details about the victim's identity and a cause of the fire were not immediately available. Firefighters said there were reports that no functioning smoke alarms were in the home.