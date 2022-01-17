One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 105 Freeway in Paramount

One person was killed Monday morning in a fiery multiple-vehicle crash that shut down part of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway in Paramount.

The crash was reported at 3:20 a.m. on the eastbound 105 Freeway east of Garfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported a Toyota Prius in the HOV lane was fully engulfed in flames and that the driver was still inside.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene at 3:35 a.m., said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The incident was first reported as a three-vehicle collision but more vehicles were reported on the right shoulder.

A SigAlert was issued at 3:50 a.m. shutting down all eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway west of the Long Beach (710) Freeway and diverting traffic off at Garfield Avenue. Lanes 4 and 5 were reopened about 5 a.m.