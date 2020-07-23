One Killed in Shooting at Ladera Heights House

A man in his 20s was shot and killed at a house party in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area of Los Angeles County.

No arrests were reported early Thursday.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 5800 block of Holt Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man in his mid-20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation determined the victim was attending a party at a home in the area when an argument occurred and he left the house, but was confronted again outside by the suspect and the pair began fighting. At some point, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim several times, said to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim died at the scene.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.