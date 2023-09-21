1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash near Hollywood Bowl

One person was killed and three were hospitalized in a two-car crash early Thursday near the Hollywood Bowl.
The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. near Milner Road and Highland Avenue. One person died at the scene.
Three people were hospitalized. At least one of the victims was in critical condition.
Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available, but police said at least one of the drivers was likely speeding.
