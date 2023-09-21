Hollywood

1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash near Hollywood Bowl

At least one of the drivers was speeding before the collision, police say.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and three were hospitalized in a two-car crash early Thursday near the Hollywood Bowl.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. near Milner Road and Highland Avenue. One person died at the scene.

Three people were hospitalized. At least one of the victims was in critical condition.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available, but police said at least one of the drivers was likely speeding.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us