1 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on downtown Los Angeles freeway

One person was killed and three people were injured early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a freeway in downtown Los Angeles.
The two-car crash was reported around 4 a.m. on the transition road from the eastbound 10 Freeway and the eastbound 60 Freeway. One person died at the scene.
Three people were hospitalized in critical condition.
A SigAlert closed four lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway for the crash investigation. It was not immediately clear when lanes will reopen.
