1 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on downtown Los Angeles freeway

Three people were hospitalized in the early morning crash that closed lanes on the 10 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was killed and three people were injured early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

The two-car crash was reported around 4 a.m. on the transition road from the eastbound 10 Freeway and the eastbound 60 Freeway. One person died at the scene.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition.

A SigAlert closed four lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway for the crash investigation. It was not immediately clear when lanes will reopen.

