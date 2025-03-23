One killed, one arrested in three-vehicle collision in East LA

A man was killed Saturday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 12:19 a.m. Saturday on the Cesar Chavez Avenue off-ramp of the northbound 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A BMW, a Tesla and a Nissan were involved in the crash and the Nissan became fully engulfed in flames, the CHP reported.

The Nissan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Medina, according to the Medical Examiner's office. His city of residence was not disclosed.

The driver of the BMW was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the CHP reported.

That driver's identity was not made immediately public.