One Killed, One Hurt in Downtown LA Shooting Near Movie Set

One man was killed and another person was hurt in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, after a shooting that took place near a movie set.

Detectives are now investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, with police seen inside and outside the Bay Street warehouse where the shooting took place.

That warehouse was also a block away from the movie set, which was filming at the time of the shooting.

"I was just chilling in the car, watching them film a movie, and real shooting was happening," said one witness. He says he heard about 10 shots, then saw a man with a bullet wound to the leg get in a car and leave.

That surviving victim was driven to the hospital, but the other victim died at the scene.

Detectives hope that by interviewing the hospitalized victim and reviewing security camera video, they will be able to determine what happened and who is responsible.

The man killed died in the alley outside the prop-filled warehouse, after being shot multiple times. It's unclear where he was when he was shot.

"There's evidence outside and inside that warehouse," said Lieutenant Ryan Babbett. "So we don't know if it was something that occured in the alley that carried inside, or the other way around."

A handgun was found in the alley near the warehouse where the investigation is taking place.

While there's still a lot of information to be uncovered, there's not yet any indication that the victims were associated with the film production nearby.