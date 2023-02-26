One Killed, One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Studio City

A person was injured and another person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Studio City, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location at 2:42 a.m. rushed another person to a hospital, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. That person's condition was not immediately known.

Authorities had cleared the accident site by 8 a.m. No further information was immediately available.