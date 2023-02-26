STUDIO CITY

One Killed, One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Studio City

One person is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash took place on the 101 Freeway.

By City News Service

GETTY IMAGES

A person was injured and another person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Studio City, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location at 2:42 a.m. rushed another person to a hospital, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. That person's condition was not immediately known.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Authorities had cleared the accident site by 8 a.m. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

STUDIO CITYfatal crash
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us