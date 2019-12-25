One Killed, One Seriously Hurt in Violent Perris Car Crash

At least one person was killed and another person seriously hurt in a fiery single-car crash that left a vehicle overturned on the 215 Freeway in Perris, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on the northbound 215 Freeway at Harley Knox Boulevard about 6:50 p.m., the CHP said. Beer cans were seen near the wreck.

Fatal accident in Perris. North bound 215 fwy at Harley Knox. Major traffic. pic.twitter.com/pl631H9PgC — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) December 26, 2019

Witnesses told responding CHP officers the vehicle slammed into a bridge before it overturned and caught fire.

One person was trapped in the wreckage and required extrication by firefighters. A second person was ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said. One of the two injured was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Several 40 ounce beers found thrown from the car. pic.twitter.com/97keL8dXFg — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) December 26, 2019

The victim is reportedly a 19-year-old man. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP temporarily closed all northbound lanes and issued a SigAlert at 7:10 p.m. The number 1 lane was later reopened. All lanes were reopened at 9:11 p.m.

The crash was being investigated by the CHP's Riverside office.

City News Service and NBCLA's Alex Vasquez contributed to this report.

