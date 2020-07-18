One Killed, Three Suffer Major Injuries in Head-On Crash in Palmdale

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale and a 20-year-old man from Lancaster suspected of driving under the influence was in custody Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on 90th Street East, south of Avenue Q, at 9:25 p.m. Friday, according to Officer E. Davis of the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation determined Jaime Gonzalez, 20, was driving southbound on 90th Street at an undetermined speed approaching a vehicle going northbound and driven by Pablo Barrios when, for undetermined reasons, Gonzalez veered into the northbound lane and slammed head-on into Barrios' vehicle. Barrios suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said.

Gonzalez was taken to a hospital with major injuries and two passengers in Barrios' vehicle, Lourdes Santos, 26, and Sophia Barrios, 4, both of Los Angeles, also suffered major injuries and were hospitalized, Davis said.

"Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley," Davis said. "This collision is the 20th person killed so far this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction."

"You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt."

Antelope Valley CHP cover the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and portions of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Anyone who witnessed this crash was asked to call Officer J. Church at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.