A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said.

The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.

Wimmer added that police would be pursuing DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

Officers were sent to the 9000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at about 12:45 a.m. Friday and found a gray Tesla sedan engulfed in flames. They rescued the driver from the burning car, Wimmer said. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

A passenger in the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, and paramedics rushed another driver in critical, but stable condition to a hospital.

Garden Grove police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-741-5925.